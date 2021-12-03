Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gladiator School - Ep. 1: Col. Russell Talks OIE

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Kevin Uebelhardt 

    II MEF Information Group

    This is the premiering episode of the Gladiator School podcast, which the host, 2nd Lt. Kevin Uebelhardt, and the guest-host 1st Lt. Grace Jenkins, discuss operations in the information environment (OIE) with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s (II MIG) Commanding Officer Col. Brian Russell while aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This podcast premiered March 16, 2021, and throughout the podcast, they touch on topics regarding social media, the five truths of OIE, and the three missions of II MIG: collect, protect and project information. (U.S. Marine Corps Audio Production by Sgt. Shaehmus Sawyer)

