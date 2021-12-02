While COVID-19 has created the largest disruption in education history, service members and their families can still pursue their degrees and certifications with help from the Army education center and online classes.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MV, DE
This work, Education During COVID, by SPC Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
