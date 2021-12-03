Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Veterans Day- Radio

    GERMANY

    03.12.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    March 13 is national k-9 Veterans Day honoring American working and military dogs who have served and sacrificed since world war two. AFN celebrates national k-9 veterans day.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 07:37
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Veterans Day- Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dogs
    K9
    K9 Veterans Day

