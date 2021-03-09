Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 09 March 2021

    Air Force Radio News 09 March 2021

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    AN HISTORIC ANNOUNCEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65594
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108222020.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 March 2021, by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECDEF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Women's Day
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT