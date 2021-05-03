Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 5

    The High Ground - Episode 5

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 5 of the monthly flagship series, released March. 5, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Carrie Campbell. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, listener questions, a Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

