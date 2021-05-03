Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 4: Strength in Diversity & the Military Equal Opportunity Program

Hear the story of Pvt. 1st Class Adji Diagne, who grew up in Senegal before moving to the United States. She's now a culinary specialist with 541st Field Feeding Company helping to run the award winning dining facilities in Area IV. Pvt. 1st Class Diagne explains what Strength in Diversity means to her (6:45), advice on pursuing a civilian education in the military (10:25) and following your dreams (15:10).



In the second part of the podcast we meet Master Sgt. Joyce White, the 19th ESC Equal Opportunity Advisor, who explains the Military Equal Opportunity program (19:40), misconceptions about Equal Opportunity (23:30), and how leaders can use active listening to resolve conflicts in their units (28:15).



Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss an episode. Learn more about us and our Soldiers by following 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Facebook.