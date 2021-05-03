Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 4: Strength in Diversity & the Military Equal Opportunity Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Hear the story of Pvt. 1st Class Adji Diagne, who grew up in Senegal before moving to the United States. She's now a culinary specialist with 541st Field Feeding Company helping to run the award winning dining facilities in Area IV. Pvt. 1st Class Diagne explains what Strength in Diversity means to her (6:45), advice on pursuing a civilian education in the military (10:25) and following your dreams (15:10).

    In the second part of the podcast we meet Master Sgt. Joyce White, the 19th ESC Equal Opportunity Advisor, who explains the Military Equal Opportunity program (19:40), misconceptions about Equal Opportunity (23:30), and how leaders can use active listening to resolve conflicts in their units (28:15).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 4: Strength in Diversity & the Military Equal Opportunity Program, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

