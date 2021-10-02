Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Episode 10 - Violette N. Anderson

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This is part 10 of AFN Daegu's Black History Month series. This episode is about Violette N. Anderson, the first African-American woman to practice law before the United States Supreme Court.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 22:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Episode 10 - Violette N. Anderson, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    History
    Black History Month
    Strength in Diversity

