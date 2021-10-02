Black History Month Episode 8 - Jerry Lawson

This is part 8 of AFN Daegu's Black History Month series. This episode is on Jerry Lawson, an American electronic engineer who is known for his groundbreaking work in the video game world. He pioneered the video game cartridge, which meant that gamers could then play more games than were already on their console.
