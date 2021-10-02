Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Episode 8 - Jerry Lawson

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This is part 8 of AFN Daegu's Black History Month series. This episode is on Jerry Lawson, an American electronic engineer who is known for his groundbreaking work in the video game world. He pioneered the video game cartridge, which meant that gamers could then play more games than were already on their console.

