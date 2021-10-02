This is part 7 of AFN Daegu's Black History Month series. This episode is about Augustus Tolton, the first Roman-Catholic priest who was known to be African American. This means that he was not necessarily the first African American to be a Roman Catholic priest but, he was the first that was publicly known to be Black.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 22:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65467
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108212994.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Episode 7 - Augustine (Augustus) Tolton, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT