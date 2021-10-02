Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Black History Month Episode 6 - Bessie Coleman

    Black History Month Episode 6 - Bessie Coleman

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This is part 6 of AFN Daegu's Black History Month series. This episode is about Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman and first Native-American to hold a pilot license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 22:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65466
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108212984.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Episode 6 - Bessie Coleman, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    History
    Black History Month
    Strength in Diversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT