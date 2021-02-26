This month Capt. Kalyn Haney sits down with MSgt Tamieka Morgan to discuss Women's History Month. During the course of the podcast the two discuss history, personal past experiences and their perspectives about issues women face in and out of uniform.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65456
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108211932.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:58
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 3, by SrA Christina Graves, SSgt Cassandra Johnson and A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT