Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 3

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 3

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Graves, Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson and Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This month Capt. Kalyn Haney sits down with MSgt Tamieka Morgan to discuss Women's History Month. During the course of the podcast the two discuss history, personal past experiences and their perspectives about issues women face in and out of uniform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65456
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108211932.mp3
    Length: 00:33:58
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 3, by SrA Christina Graves, SSgt Cassandra Johnson and A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Women
    WHM
    Women Serving
    Women in Uniform
    Between2BUFFs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT