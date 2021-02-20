Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special Edition - LTC Scott Nos

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad talks with Lt. Col Scott Nos on the occasion of his retirement about his eclectic 36-year military career with the Navy and Army, completing his last four years with the 1st Space Brigade, Feb. 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 13:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:24
    Artist Aaron Rognstad
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Special Edition - LTC Scott Nos, by SFC Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Career
    Space
    Army
    Retirement
    1st Space Brigade
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Scott Nos
    High Ground

