The High Ground - Special Edition - LTC Scott Nos

The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Rognstad talks with Lt. Col Scott Nos on the occasion of his retirement about his eclectic 36-year military career with the Navy and Army, completing his last four years with the 1st Space Brigade, Feb. 20, 2021.