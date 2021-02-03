Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - 507th Air Refueling Wing Commander Talks Citizen Airman, Total Force

    Tinker Talks - 507th Air Refueling Wing Commander Talks Citizen Airman, Total Force

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. This episode features the commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Michael Parks. He is an active duty colonel commanding an operational reserve wing.

    Col. Parks talks about his career and how he came to be the commander of Oklahoma's largest flying wing. He also highlights what a Citizen Airman is and how they manage dual roles - citizen and Air Force Reservist.

    We also dive into the importance the reserve mission is to the Total Force. Ops tempo has been very high for nearly two decades and the highly skilled Airman at the 507th are critical to maintaining operations around the globe.

    Tune in and get educated about a little talked about, but incredibly important piece to the Total Force.

    For more information on the 507th ARW please visit https://www.507arw.afrc.af.mil/
    And check out their social media: https://www.facebook.com/507ARW and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/507arw_okies/

    Tinker Air Force Base website: www.tinker.af.mil
    Facebook and Instagram - @TinkerAirForceBase and Twitter - @Team_Tinker

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Tinker Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Materiel Command

