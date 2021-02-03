Tinker Talks - 507th Air Refueling Wing Commander Talks Citizen Airman, Total Force

Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. This episode features the commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Michael Parks. He is an active duty colonel commanding an operational reserve wing.



Col. Parks talks about his career and how he came to be the commander of Oklahoma's largest flying wing. He also highlights what a Citizen Airman is and how they manage dual roles - citizen and Air Force Reservist.



We also dive into the importance the reserve mission is to the Total Force. Ops tempo has been very high for nearly two decades and the highly skilled Airman at the 507th are critical to maintaining operations around the globe.



Tune in and get educated about a little talked about, but incredibly important piece to the Total Force.



For more information on the 507th ARW please visit https://www.507arw.afrc.af.mil/

And check out their social media: https://www.facebook.com/507ARW and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/507arw_okies/



Tinker Air Force Base website: www.tinker.af.mil

Facebook and Instagram - @TinkerAirForceBase and Twitter - @Team_Tinker