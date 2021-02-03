Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Today 8

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode 1st Field Investigations Commander, Lt. Col. Jose Marin and 1 FIS Superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Clark, discuss Protective Service Operations, including its recent re-organization and the stand up of the first Protective Intelligence and Analysis Cell.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 20:06
