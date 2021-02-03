OSI Today 8

In this episode 1st Field Investigations Commander, Lt. Col. Jose Marin and 1 FIS Superintendent, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Clark, discuss Protective Service Operations, including its recent re-organization and the stand up of the first Protective Intelligence and Analysis Cell.
