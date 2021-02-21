Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MC(DS) Covid Vaccine Town Hall Q&A with BG Nelson Rosen

    GILLEM ENCLAVE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Audio by Brig. Gen. Nelson Rosen 

    3rd Medical Command Deployment Support

    BG Rosen answers questions from 3d MC(DS) Soldiers on COVID-19 vaccine and the military response.
    NOTE - Due to connectivity issues there are hard breaks at the beginning and end of audio.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 18:15
    Length: 00:27:13
    Artist BG Nelson Rosen
    Year 2021
    TAGS

    3d medical Command (Deployment Support)

