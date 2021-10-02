35th Force Support Squadron Marketing Office talks about the Misawa Club's Saint Patrick's Day party.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 19:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65429
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108208449.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Radio Spot Lucky Leprechaun Party, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT