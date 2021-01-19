Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fargo-Moorhead Public Private Partnership Pilot

    Fargo-Moorhead Public Private Partnership Pilot

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This episode highlights the USACE Public Private Partnership (P3) pilot project in Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota. To learn more about the USACE P3 pilot program visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Infrastructure/Infra_P3_program/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65362
    Filename: 2101/DOD_108199941.mp3
    Length: 00:43:25
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team
    Composer River Bend Brass Band
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 1
    Track # 22
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fargo-Moorhead Public Private Partnership Pilot, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Fargo-Moorhead
    Public Private Partnerships
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT