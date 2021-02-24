Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 27: Operation Desert Storm

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 27: Operation Desert Storm

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, Col. Joe Ewers, who deployed in the 2d Cavalry Regiment as a private in 1991, and Lt. Gen. retired L.D. Holder Jr., the Regimental Commander during Operation Desert Storm, discuss their experiences during their deployment to the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65358
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108199219.mp3
    Length: 01:01:01
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 27: Operation Desert Storm, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    2CR
    Stronger Together
    Kill Tank Radio
    Desert Storm 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT