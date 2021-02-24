Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, Col. Joe Ewers, who deployed in the 2d Cavalry Regiment as a private in 1991, and Lt. Gen. retired L.D. Holder Jr., the Regimental Commander during Operation Desert Storm, discuss their experiences during their deployment to the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 10:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65358
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108199219.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:01
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 27: Operation Desert Storm, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT