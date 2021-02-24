Kill Tank Radio - Episode 27: Operation Desert Storm

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, Col. Joe Ewers, who deployed in the 2d Cavalry Regiment as a private in 1991, and Lt. Gen. retired L.D. Holder Jr., the Regimental Commander during Operation Desert Storm, discuss their experiences during their deployment to the Middle East.