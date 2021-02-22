Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #23

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    From Airman Jackson, crew chief, to Colonel Jackson, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander; he looks back at how it all came together one day in Rockford, 32 years ago.
    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force came to the wings hangar to speak to maintainers, we'll hear her thoughts on PT.
    Also, what's up with the three buttons.

    linktr.ee/126arw

    @CMSAFOfficial

