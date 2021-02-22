Roll Call - Episode #23

From Airman Jackson, crew chief, to Colonel Jackson, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander; he looks back at how it all came together one day in Rockford, 32 years ago.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force came to the wings hangar to speak to maintainers, we'll hear her thoughts on PT.

Also, what's up with the three buttons.



linktr.ee/126arw



@CMSAFOfficial