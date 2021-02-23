102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Feb 23, 2021 - 102nd Force Support becomes a squadron and gets a new commander

OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. – A formal unit re-designation and change of command ceremony for the 102nd Force Support Flight was held here, Feb. 12.



Presiding over both ceremonies was Col. Timothy Gordon, 102nd Mission Support Group commander.



“The re-designation of the force support flight to the force support squadron has been a long road and a lot of work,” said Col. Gordon, “It’s about growing the professionalism of the Airmen and expanding and improving services to the wing.”



The 102nd Force Support Squadron is responsible for providing first-class combat and community support by delivering programs supporting Airmen and family care, military and civilian personnel services, education and training, food service, lodging and fitness for the Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and their families.



Maj. Bethany Hien will become the commander of the newly-elevated squadron, succeeding Lt. Col. Kristen Moulis, who has served as commander since Sept. 2016.