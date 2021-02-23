Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Feb 23, 2021 - 102nd Force Support becomes a squadron and gets a new commander

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Audio by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mass. – A formal unit re-designation and change of command ceremony for the 102nd Force Support Flight was held here, Feb. 12.

    Presiding over both ceremonies was Col. Timothy Gordon, 102nd Mission Support Group commander.

    “The re-designation of the force support flight to the force support squadron has been a long road and a lot of work,” said Col. Gordon, “It’s about growing the professionalism of the Airmen and expanding and improving services to the wing.”

    The 102nd Force Support Squadron is responsible for providing first-class combat and community support by delivering programs supporting Airmen and family care, military and civilian personnel services, education and training, food service, lodging and fitness for the Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing and their families.

    Maj. Bethany Hien will become the commander of the newly-elevated squadron, succeeding Lt. Col. Kristen Moulis, who has served as commander since Sept. 2016.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65354
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108198140.mp3
    Length: 00:04:12
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for Feb 23, 2021 - 102nd Force Support becomes a squadron and gets a new commander, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    Re-designation
    Force Support
    102 iw

