Coast Guard assists Dutch flagged sailing vessel taking on water 80 nautical miles south of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guardsman responds to a distress call from a sailor taking on water 80 miles south of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2021. Coast Guard air and surface units assisted the distressed sailing vessel that was taking on water with eight people onboard in the Caribbean Sea. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 13:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65352
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108197982.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
