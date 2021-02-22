Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists Dutch flagged sailing vessel taking on water 80 nautical miles south of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard assists Dutch flagged sailing vessel taking on water 80 nautical miles south of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    02.22.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A distressed sailor contacts the Coast Guard for assistance after discovering a hole in his boat approximately 80 nautical miles south of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2021. Coast Guard air and surface units assisted the distressed sailing vessel that was taking on water with eight people onboard in the Caribbean Sea. (Coast Guard Audio)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 13:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65351
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PR
    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Dutch
    Coast Guard

