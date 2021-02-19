Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leaders Corner Episode 7: Ice Cream, Medicine, And a Glove

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sometimes Army Reserve soldiers are in the right place at the right time to make a difference on the national strategic level. One soldier, Maj. Chip Autry, who previously worked in Ice Cream and currently works at a Pharmaceutical company, was just the sort of person needed by the recently completed Operation Warp Speed to help speed along the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65337
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108192200.mp3
    Length: 00:24:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 7: Ice Cream, Medicine, And a Glove, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    vaccination
    pandemic
    army reserve
    hhs
    supply chain

