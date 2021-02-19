Raven Conversations: Episode 57 CFMO

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Col. Adam Iwaszuk, the Director of the Construction and Facilities Management Office. We talk about how the Washington National Guard prioritizes its construction projects, the life cycle management of existing buildings and what the long term projects and locations look like in the future.



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil