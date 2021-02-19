Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 57 CFMO

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Col. Adam Iwaszuk, the Director of the Construction and Facilities Management Office. We talk about how the Washington National Guard prioritizes its construction projects, the life cycle management of existing buildings and what the long term projects and locations look like in the future.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 57 CFMO, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    CFMO

