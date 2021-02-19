Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20210219-N-YZ252-001 Vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    20210219-N-YZ252-001 Vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    02.19.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    20210219-N-YZ252-001 -- February 19 2021 -- Audio File by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger Duncan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65334
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108191952.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Artist n/a
    Composer N/A
    Conductor n/a
    Album N/A
    Track # N/
    Disc # N/
    Genre voiceover
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20210219-N-YZ252-001 Vaccine arrives at Camp Lemonnier, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    #R2R
    SinkCOVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT