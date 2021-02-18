This week we bring you the reason for the Big Red One Year of Honor straight from the commanding General. Find out how the 37 Medal of Honor Recipients will be honored in the next year and how they can inspire Soldiers today.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65332
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108191328.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 41 Big Red One Year of Honor, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT