    SOUTHCOM Podcast - Episode 3: Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated Fishing – It’s not just about fish!

    SOUTHCOM Podcast - Episode 3: Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated Fishing – It’s not just about fish!

    02.18.2021

    U.S. Ambassador Jean Manes, Civilian Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Southern Command, describes how IUU Fishing is about human rights, the environment, food sustainability, sovereignty, and security. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted and produced by Rich Crusan)

