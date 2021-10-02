Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 2

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Listen in as Dr. Isaac Hampton, Air Force Global Strike Command Senior Historian and Command Curator, discusses the history behind Black History Month with MSgt Ivana Robinson, 2d Bomb Wing CCA Superintendent. During their discussion they not only cover the history of the Month, but also discuss today’s society and Air Force as it relates to African Americans from their perspectives.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 12:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65315
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108186304.mp3
    Length: 00:43:15
    Year 2021
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 2, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Barksdale AFB
    Black History Month
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Between 2 BUFFs

