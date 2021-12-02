Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Radio News-New Air Force Hair Regulations

    GERMANY

    02.12.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The Air Force has changed AFI 36-2903 to allow new hair standards for females in the military. This radio news segment covers the changes and why they were important.

