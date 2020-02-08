FYSA: Coping With COVID Promo

The Coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for Airmen and their families around the world. New ways of working, new ways of learning, new ways of living. One of the sources of strength for the force has been the revitalization of Squadrons, the unit Air Force leadership says is the "beating heart" of the service. In this episode of An Air Force Podcast we look into how the renewed focus on Squadrons has prepared and supported Airmen and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.