    Sword and Shield Ep. 36: Touch-point Leadership

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, talk about touch-point leadership and its positive effects Feb. 4, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 04:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 65307
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108184610.mp3
    Length: 00:25:15
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 36
    Disc # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    podcasts
    Gladiators
    SaS
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 2

