Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, talk about touch-point leadership and its positive effects Feb. 4, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 04:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|65307
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108184610.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:15
|Artist
|Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|36
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Ep. 36: Touch-point Leadership, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT