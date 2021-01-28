Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Episode 01: Changing the Narrative - A conversation with Gen. Michael X. Garrett, FORSCOM Commanding General, about racism, embracing diversity within our formations and his family's legacy of service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 06:56
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    Readiness
    Frontline
    Foundational Training Days

