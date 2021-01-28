The FORSCOM Frontline

Episode 01: Changing the Narrative - A conversation with Gen. Michael X. Garrett, FORSCOM Commanding General, about racism, embracing diversity within our formations and his family's legacy of service.
|01.28.2021
|02.12.2021 06:56
|Newscasts
|65305
|2102/DOD_108184118.mp3
|00:44:20
|2021
|Podcast
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|6
|0
|0
|7
