    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 89

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shanekqua Holmes, South Carolina National Guard education services officer, talks about upcoming changes with the GoArmyEd website and the transition to the new website ArmyIgnitED. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 89, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    education
    education services
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

