U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shanekqua Holmes, South Carolina National Guard education services officer, talks about upcoming changes with the GoArmyEd website and the transition to the new website ArmyIgnitED. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 19:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65304
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108183278.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:22
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 89, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT