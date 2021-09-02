NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, invited the Commanding Officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Capt. J.J “Yank” Cummings to the latest episode of his podcast, All Things Naval Aviation, Feb. 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 11:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65302
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108182688.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:56
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, All Things Naval Aviation: "Integrity at the Helm", by PO1 Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT