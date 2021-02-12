On this Pacific Pulse, Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training, and Exercise Yudh Abyas begins.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 20:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65299
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108181812.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 12 February, 2021, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT