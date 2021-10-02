Tinker Talks - Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

On this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with Ali Kern, Family Advocacy intervention specialist, to discuss Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Every February, young people and their loved ones join together to bring awareness about the issues related to teen dating violence. The month-long campaign focuses on education to end the abuse before it starts.



Teens who experience dating abuse are subject to long term consequences like alcoholism, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts and violent behaviors. Statistics show that 1 in 3 teens will experience some sort of abuse before they reach adulthood. That abuse can be physical, sexual or emotional.



Resources are available to learn more about combating teen dating violence. Visit loveisrespect.org, text LOVEIS to 22522 or call 1.866.331.9474. You can also visit teendvmonth.org or call the Tinker Family Advocacy Program at 405-582-6604.



Stay warm and safe out there, treat each other with respect, and have a great week!