    Audio Marine Minute: Miramar Wuhan Evacuees

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    February fifth marked the one year anniversary of the Marine Corps' fight against the Coronavirus. Marine Corp Air Station Miramar supported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Health and Human services during two separate federal mandated quarantines. (Official Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)

