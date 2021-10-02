February fifth marked the one year anniversary of the Marine Corps' fight against the Coronavirus. Marine Corp Air Station Miramar supported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Health and Human services during two separate federal mandated quarantines. (Official Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Sixto Castro)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 18:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65295
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108181098.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newcast
|Location:
|US
This work, Audio Marine Minute: Miramar Wuhan Evacuees, by LCpl Sixto Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
