The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 44 - "Next-Gen Debrief" & Innovation

Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Maj. Kevin Hawkins and 1st Lt. Adam Treece from the 56th Operational Support Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, who along with Dylan Kerr, a student at Arizona State University, about their creation of a 3-D augmented reality system that will revolutionize the way pilots conduct mission debriefs. As part of AETC’s Spark Tank finalist team that will represent the command at Spark Tank 2021 coming up in Feb. 26-28, 2021, during the virtual Air Force Association Aerospace Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Maj. Hawkins and Treece talk about how they adapted Microsoft HoloLens2 smart-glasses into a tool aircrews can use to conduct detailed mission debriefs from an interactive, three-dimensional perspective. Treece also talks about how the Spark Tank competition is a huge part of how the command values innovation and operationalizing Airmen’s best ideas to improve operations.