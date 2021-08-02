Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 1

Amb. Jean Manes interviews Lt. Col. J. McLean, the most senior woman in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. She also serves as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Gender Advisor. She is an advocate for military women, gender equality and public procurement reform.
