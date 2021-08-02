Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 1

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    Amb. Jean Manes interviews Lt. Col. J. McLean, the most senior woman in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. She also serves as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Gender Advisor. She is an advocate for military women, gender equality and public procurement reform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65278
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108177022.mp3
    Length: 00:24:48
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT