Our first episode features SrA Gray, 2d SFS, and Col. Dmytryszyn, commander, 2d Bomb Wing. During the show they have an open dialogue discussing questions and concerns Airmen have from around Barksdale.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 20:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65264
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108173031.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:31
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 1, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
