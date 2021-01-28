Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 1

    Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 1

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Our first episode features SrA Gray, 2d SFS, and Col. Dmytryszyn, commander, 2d Bomb Wing. During the show they have an open dialogue discussing questions and concerns Airmen have from around Barksdale.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 20:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65264
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108173031.mp3
    Length: 00:38:31
    Year 2021
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs: Episode 1, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    podcast
    Between2BUFFs
    Between 2 BUFFs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT