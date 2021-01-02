Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 20 - Col. Blanchard & Sgt. Maj. McCarthy - NCOERs and OERs

    Leader's Recon - EP 20 - Col. Blanchard & Sgt. Maj. McCarthy - NCOERs and OERs

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Everything you want to know about NCOERs and OERs! Writing support forms, rating Soldiers in your rating scheme, conversations with senior raters and more! COL Blanchard Pennsylvania Army National Guard and SGM McCarthy bring a lifetime of expertise on this subject!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65259
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172024.mp3
    Length: 01:06:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 20 - Col. Blanchard & Sgt. Maj. McCarthy - NCOERs and OERs, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    nco
    podcast
    evaluation
    oer
    ncoer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT