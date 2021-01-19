Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 19 - SGT MAJ Williams & SGT MAJ Campbell - The Sergeants Major Academy & Fellowship

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    SGT. MAJ. Williams and SGT. MAJ. Campbell join the Leader's Recon team to discuss the Sergeants Major Academy and Fellowship. If you are a senior NCO looking to propel your career forward, this episode is packed with good info that will set you up for success!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65258
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172023.mp3
    Length: 00:42:45
    Year 2021
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 19 - SGT MAJ Williams & SGT MAJ Campbell - The Sergeants Major Academy & Fellowship, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    fellowship
    academy
    podcast
    sergeants major

