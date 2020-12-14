Leader's Recon - EP 18 - Maj. Sands - The Congressional Fellowship

One of the core tenets of the military is its civilian leadership! Tune in as we talk with Maj. Richie Sands Michigan Army National Guard regarding his experiance as a Congressional Fellow! He worked on projects such as Space Force and discusses the role that military liaisons play in assisting that civilian leadership. Office of the Chief of Legislative Liaison



For more information, visit:

www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment