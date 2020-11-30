Leader's Recon - EP 17 - Lt. Col. Deaton & Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Spirit of Competition

The Army has a long and storied history of competitive spirit! In this episode of Leader's Recon, Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein and Lt. Col. Brian Deaton discuss the value of the competitive spirit within the military, and the value it adds to units.



www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment