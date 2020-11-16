Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 16 - Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Staff Sgt Erich Friedlien, All-Army Best Warrior Bronze Medalist, and winner of the Best Ranger competition, discusses the Best Warrior competition and shares his secrets for competition success!

