Leader's Recon - EP 14 - Education Office - Tuition Assistance, GI Bill, and You

Wonder how the National Guard can help pay for your education!? Zaida Jimenez and Don Sutton D.C. National Guard Idaho Army National Guard sit down with Leader's Recon to talk about all the educational benefits available to National Guard Soldiers. If you are interested in furthering your education, these are the folks who help make it all happen!