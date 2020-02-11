Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 14 - Education Office - Tuition Assistance, GI Bill, and You

    Leader's Recon - EP 14 - Education Office - Tuition Assistance, GI Bill, and You

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Wonder how the National Guard can help pay for your education!? Zaida Jimenez and Don Sutton D.C. National Guard Idaho Army National Guard sit down with Leader's Recon to talk about all the educational benefits available to National Guard Soldiers. If you are interested in furthering your education, these are the folks who help make it all happen!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65253
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172015.mp3
    Length: 00:43:21
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 14 - Education Office - Tuition Assistance, GI Bill, and You, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    post 911
    gibill
    education benefits
    national security council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT