Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 13 - Mr. McGurk & Dr. East - Holistic Health and Fitness System

    Leader's Recon - EP 13 - Mr. McGurk & Dr. East - Holistic Health and Fitness System

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    If you want to learn more about the future of army fitness and health, this is the episode of Leader's Recon for you! We sit down with the pioneers of the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness System, as they discuss this cutting edge approach to soldier health and lethality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65252
    Filename: 2102/DOD_108172013.mp3
    Length: 00:52:04
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 13 - Mr. McGurk & Dr. East - Holistic Health and Fitness System, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    cimt
    acft
    h2f

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT