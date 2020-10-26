If you want to learn more about the future of army fitness and health, this is the episode of Leader's Recon for you! We sit down with the pioneers of the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness System, as they discuss this cutting edge approach to soldier health and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65252
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108172013.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:04
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 13 - Mr. McGurk & Dr. East - Holistic Health and Fitness System, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT