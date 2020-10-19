Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 12 - Chief Warrant 5 Domeier - The Role of the Warrant Officer

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    In today's episode we solve the age old mystery... What on earth is the role of the Warrant Officer? CW5 Teresa Domeier also discusses how the Warrant Officer functions as a force multiplier.

