Leader's Recon - EP 12 - Chief Warrant 5 Domeier - The Role of the Warrant Officer

In today's episode we solve the age old mystery... What on earth is the role of the Warrant Officer? CW5 Teresa Domeier also discusses how the Warrant Officer functions as a force multiplier.
Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:00
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:38:22
Year
|2020
Genre
|Interview
