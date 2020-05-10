Cpt. Jonathan Bratten, Maine National Guard Command Historian, discusses how a units lineage and honors helps boost morale, retention, readiness, and recruiting!
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65249
|Filename:
|2102/DOD_108172006.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:37
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 10 - Cpt. Bratten - The Value of Unit Lineage and Honors, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT