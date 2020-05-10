Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 10 - Cpt. Bratten - The Value of Unit Lineage and Honors

    Leader's Recon - EP 10 - Cpt. Bratten - The Value of Unit Lineage and Honors

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Cpt. Jonathan Bratten, Maine National Guard Command Historian, discusses how a units lineage and honors helps boost morale, retention, readiness, and recruiting!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 13:00
