Col. Leland Blanchard reflects on his experiences working at NTC, and discusses strategies and training that will help units succeed at this difficult course.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 13:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:49:04
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|US
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 9 - Col. Blanchard - Surviving an NTC/JRTC Rotation, by SSG Jeremiah Miller
